Tweet Email Men’s tennis hit with tough blowout at APU

Men’s tennis looked for a chance to win its second straight game of the week after their March 21 game was rained out. The Eagles tried to put up a fight against the Azusa Pacific University Cougars on March 23 but lost in their final rivalry game by a final score of 9-0.

ROUGH BLOWOUTS IN DOUBLES

Earlier in the season, APU beat the Eagles by the same score of 9-0. The still-undefeated Cougars continue as the top team in the PacWest conference by 16-0.

The Eagles lost in a clean sweep to APU in the doubles matches. The pair featuring freshman Quentin Lau and senior Philip Westwood competed in a close one but fell short 8-7. The duo had three consecutive wins before falling in this match. The pairing of sophomore Derek James and senior Joe Turnquist lost to the first Cougars’ doubles team by a score of 8-1. The duo of senior Lucas Lee and freshman Logan Blair fell short by a score of 8-3.

EAGLES LOOK FOR A WIN

In the singles matches, one Eagle came close to a win in a tie set. Blair started the match strong with a 6-4 win in the first set but could not capitalize in the second, losing 4-6. In the third set, Blair fought hard for extra points but fell short by a score of 8-10. James also lost his sets, 6-2 and 6-3. Lau lost his match in sets of 6-3 and 6-0. In other singles matches, Westwood lost in both sets with a 6-2 score and Lee fell with set scores of 6-1.

The loss moved the Eagles to 3-9 overall. Their next challenge will be against the University Hawaii at Hilo Vulcans on Mar. 26 at 4 p.m.

By Sasha Terry