Tweet Email Beyond the Bubble: Five bombs go off in Austin

Authorities remain uncertain as to bomber’s motive for the attacks. | Photo Ilustration by Thecla Li / THE CHIMES

After planting a number of devices which have killed two people and injured four, a serial bomber suspect in Austin detonated an explosive and died as police fired shots on Wednesday.

EXPLOSIONS SHAKE AUSTIN

Authorities have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, and believe he caused five explosions since March 2. His choice to use FedEx to deliver some of his explosive devices allowed police to identify him through surveillance footage, which included his vehicle’s license plate number, according to MSN. Police tracked him, giving chase when Conditt drove away from a hotel and into a ditch.

Officials, who are investigating the possibility of an accomplice, have cautioned locals to remain attentive of any devices the bomber may have planted, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The bomber’s lack of public demands added to officials’ concerns, and authorities are still attempting to discern the suspect’s motive behind the attacks. Police initially suspected the bombings as racially motivated, with the first three explosions harming black or Hispanic individuals, according to MSN. The second bomb killed 17-year-old Draylen Mason and injured his mother. w

However, a tripwire explosion injured two white men on Monday, so police believe the bomber is not targeting a specific group, according to CNN.

THE IMPORTANCE OF A MOTIVE

Junior philosophy major Haroldo Altamirano believes that the presence of a motive affects a person’s perception of such attacks. He also believes the bomber’s state of mind remains reflected by the absence of a purpose.

“I think that the motive points to something in somebody’s thinking, so if it was somebody that was racist and targeting people, then that would be a greater evil than if somebody was just randomly targeting people because he is crazy,” Altamirano said.

Sophomore marketing major Devin Johnson believes that raising awareness of the bombings remains important at Biola, and that administration should help disseminate important news to its community.

“I think raising awareness of the fact… that they’re actually happening, because I didn’t know about this one, and a lot of students are busy enough that they don’t usually have time to look at news, so I think maybe just having the news about this a little bit more public, at least on Biola’s campus, might be good,” Johnson said.

By Christian Leonard