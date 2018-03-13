Tweet Email SGA engages with students

Senators listen to second to last day of open proposals. | Photo Courtesy of Biola SGA

The Student Government Association heard three internal proposals and discussed their history as an organization. During SGA Hour on Sunday students will have the opportunity to fill out a survey on the Biolan.

Senators learned about the history of SGA and Associated Students through an archival document from 2006 AS president Cory Cress, who emailed the information to SGA senior vice president Ella Corey. The documents were shared with the senators after they played a trivia game.

PROPOSALS

Junior cinema and media arts majors Raynee Hainline and Maggie Ryan proposed for $1,110 for the Biola Film premiere. The funds will provide posters as well as run a premiere on April 26 at the Fireplace Pavilion with Norms catering and a red carpet photo opportunity. The film called “The Fear Book” will highlight friendship and solidarity as a group of four boys support one of the boys who has an illness.

On behalf of the Biola Film Festival, senior cinema and media arts majors Sophia Nordell and Katie Schwinck proposed for $3,500. Nordell shared many new additions to the festival, including unproduced screenplay, high school and dorm divisions. A grand opening of the film department’s virtual reality equipment will also occur during the film festival on April 14. In hopes of expanding the festival internationally, the funds will help with decorations, marketing and trophies as well as provide food and refreshments for a mixer with alumni.

SGA vice president of finance, technology and HR Keaton Kerr proposed for $1,380 for the New York Times. The proposal would fund newspapers for five weeks with 50 copies per day.

By Rebecca Mitchell

Other Stories Senators pass two internal proposals SGA receives NCAA Division II update and chooses recipients of research scholarship.

Bylaw amendment aids SGA election Senators talk about caring for students, listen to internal proposals and vote on two proposals.

McCoy Davis wins SGA election with 50.3 percent After campaigning against two other teams, McCoy Davis takes the presidential and vice presidential vote.