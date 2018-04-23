Tweet Email Track and field takes on multi-meet weekend

Track and field competed in the final three meets of its regular season over the April-19-21 weekend, with two of those meets being the Mount San Antonio College Invitational at Torrance, Calif. and the Long Beach State University Invitational. With only two opportunities left, Eagles runners looked to qualify for the National Christian College Athletic Association outdoor championships on May 10-11.

MT. SAC SHOWCASES DISTANCE

Starting a busy weekend for senior Stephanie Croy, she competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on day one in Torrance. Her time of 10:52.15 set a new personal best while also giving her an 18th place finish. Later that day, junior Crystal Jardines set out with the goal to qualify for the NCCAA championships in the women’s 10,000-meter run. She would need to shave almost 20 seconds off of her personal best and the junior nearly did just that, coming in agonizingly close to the qualification time. Jardines’ time of 37:32.34 set a new personal record, but fell two seconds short of the standard she needed to meet for the NCCAA.

The next day saw only two more Eagles compete, both in the same event. Junior Emily Ransom and freshman MacKenna Mason ran the women’s 5,000-meter race, finishing with times of 17:25.29 and 18:00.26 respectively. Ransom’s time set a personal best, while Mason’s sat a sizeable 23 seconds away from NCCAA qualifying standards.

10K TAKES CENTER STAGE AT LONG BEACH

Other runners competed in events that took place in Long Beach, Calif. The first day of the meet was dominated by the 10,000-meter race, with multiple Eagles running in the men’s and women’s races. Junior Kaili Waller finished with a time of 41:44.67 in the women’s race, while her teammate sophomore Taylor Lawsen came in at 42:25.06. On the men’s side, senior Timmy Wilson ran a personal best of 34:11.14, with junior Christian Perez clocking in at 34:40.28 setting his own personal record.

The second day of the event saw only two the Eagles run, but it was two of the team’s strongest runners in their specialty races. Sophomore Paige LaBare ran the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, finishing 59th and 42nd overall respectively. She placed in the top five in each of her heats and set a new personal best in the 200 at 25.30. Junior Aditya Lal competed in his signature event: the 800-meter run. His time of 1:55.97 placed Lal in 61st but fell three seconds short of NCCAA qualification.

The Eagles’ regular season ended after the meets and they will compete in the PacWest Conference Championship on April 27-28.

By Carter Baumgartner

