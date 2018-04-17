Tweet Email Conservatory students showcase talents

Take a look at this list of student recitals and support your fellow Biolans. | Illustration by Nichole Landon / THE CHIMES

For music majors, junior and senior recitals mark the culmination of their hard work in the program, presenting to audiences at the height of their abilities. Students perform a mix of classic and contemporary music, choosing songs that showcase their talent and passions. Junior music major Chris Hutton believes that preparation for the recitals has pushed and evolved his skills far beyond any other musical performance.

“Preparing a recital has been one of the most valuable and trying things I've done as a music student, and I can't wait to share all the work we've done,” Hutton said.

These recitals mark some of the first steps students take into their evolutions as professional performers. Take a look at the list of students performing junior and senior recitals this semester.

All Performances at the Crowell Conservatory of Music

4/20/2018

Chris Gu, 6:00 p.m.

Music major, junior piano recital

Katie Mullings, 8:00 p.m.

Music performance major, senior piano recital

4/21/2018

Chris Hutton, 12:00 p.m.

Music major, junior commercial music recital

Alyssa Miller, 2:30 p.m.

Music performance major, junior flute recital

4/22/2018

Enoch Yang, 1:00 p.m.

Music major, senior commercial music recital

Sammy Belgum, 4:00 p.m.

Music major, senior commercial music recital

4/28/2018

Angel Ramirez, 11:00 a.m.

Music major, junior commercial music recital

David Chung, 3:00 p.m.

Music performance major, junior baritone recital

Monica Burlingame, 5:00 p.m.

Music performance major, junior mezzo-soprano recital

Stephen Oey, 7:30 p.m.

Music major, senior baritone recital

4/29/2018

Laurel Coddington, 3:30 p.m.

Communication sciences major, junior mezzo-soprano recital

Madison Mier, 5:30 p.m.

Music performance major, junior soprano recital

Katie Naffie, 7:30 p.m.

Music performance, junior mezzo-soprano recital

4/30/2018

Johanna Pepke, 7:30 p.m.

Music performance, senior piano recital

5/2/2018

Elisa Walker, 6:00 p.m.

Music composition major, senior composition recital

Anna Ivanov, 8:00 p.m.

Music composition major, senior composition recital

5/3/2018

Samuel Solorzano, 8:00 p.m.

Music performance major, senior composition recital