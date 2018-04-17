Conservatory students showcase talents
Take a look at this list of student recitals and support your fellow Biolans. | Illustration by Nichole Landon / THE CHIMES
For music majors, junior and senior recitals mark the culmination of their hard work in the program, presenting to audiences at the height of their abilities. Students perform a mix of classic and contemporary music, choosing songs that showcase their talent and passions. Junior music major Chris Hutton believes that preparation for the recitals has pushed and evolved his skills far beyond any other musical performance.
“Preparing a recital has been one of the most valuable and trying things I've done as a music student, and I can't wait to share all the work we've done,” Hutton said.
These recitals mark some of the first steps students take into their evolutions as professional performers. Take a look at the list of students performing junior and senior recitals this semester.
All Performances at the Crowell Conservatory of Music
4/20/2018
Chris Gu, 6:00 p.m.
Music major, junior piano recital
Katie Mullings, 8:00 p.m.
Music performance major, senior piano recital
4/21/2018
Chris Hutton, 12:00 p.m.
Music major, junior commercial music recital
Alyssa Miller, 2:30 p.m.
Music performance major, junior flute recital
4/22/2018
Enoch Yang, 1:00 p.m.
Music major, senior commercial music recital
Sammy Belgum, 4:00 p.m.
Music major, senior commercial music recital
4/28/2018
Angel Ramirez, 11:00 a.m.
Music major, junior commercial music recital
David Chung, 3:00 p.m.
Music performance major, junior baritone recital
Monica Burlingame, 5:00 p.m.
Music performance major, junior mezzo-soprano recital
Stephen Oey, 7:30 p.m.
Music major, senior baritone recital
4/29/2018
Laurel Coddington, 3:30 p.m.
Communication sciences major, junior mezzo-soprano recital
Madison Mier, 5:30 p.m.
Music performance major, junior soprano recital
Katie Naffie, 7:30 p.m.
Music performance, junior mezzo-soprano recital
4/30/2018
Johanna Pepke, 7:30 p.m.
Music performance, senior piano recital
5/2/2018
Elisa Walker, 6:00 p.m.
Music composition major, senior composition recital
Anna Ivanov, 8:00 p.m.
Music composition major, senior composition recital
5/3/2018
Samuel Solorzano, 8:00 p.m.
Music performance major, senior composition recital