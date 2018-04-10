Tweet Email SGA launches rebrand

Slogan changes to align more closely with Biola branding campaign. | Photo Courtesy of Biola SGA

An olive branch replaced the pair of wings as the Student Government Association logo after the organization launched their new brand on Wednesday.

“WORKING WITH YOU, FOR YOU”

SGA displayed its new brand after the All-Community Chapel and served coffee in mugs bearing the new logo. SGA’s new slogan, “Working with you, for you. All as one,” represents the institution’s emphasis on interacting with students directly, according to SGA vice president of community relations and senior public relations major Lauren Peterson.

“We no longer want to be just an office in the SUB. We really want to be on campus and impacting students and listening to their ideas, and making their dreams a reality in a lot of ways,” Peterson said.

Programs such as SGA Gives allow student leaders to make a difference in the community, according to Peterson. SGA will also conduct a general survey next week to receive feedback from students about their perceptions of the leadership and the rebrand.

Peterson says SGA has wanted to rebrand since Associated Students split into SGA and Student Programming and Activities three years ago. When University Communications and Marketing launched the new All As One Biola brand, SGA saw an opportunity to follow in the department’s footsteps.

TAKING THE BRANCH

SGA president-elect and junior business administration major Sierra McCoy currently serves as the marketing coordinator, a role which will allow her to carry on the brand when she transitions into her new position, according to Peterson.

“I think Sierra has such a strong understanding of what the rebrand is and what we want to do,” Peterson said. “Just hearing some of her ideas and her dreams for Biola next year, I can guarantee you it’s going to be a really good year for SGA, and for Biola as a whole.”

By Christian Leonard