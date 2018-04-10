Tweet Email Men’s and women’s tennis face another loss

Eagles look forward to the final regular season game. | Chak Hee Lo / THE CHIMES

Men’s and women’s tennis played in tough competitions against the Point Loma Nazarene University Sea Lions. They managed to grab a few points in their sets but it proved not to be enough for a win on either side. The men lost to a final score of 8-1 and the women 8-0.

MEN FALL SHORT IN CLOSE SETS

In the doubles matches, the men scored very closely to the Sea Lions. The duo of sophomore Derek James and senior Lucas Lee lost by an 8-6 score. The pairing of senior Philip Westwood and freshman Quentin Lau lost 8-5 and the duo featuring freshman Logan Blair and senior Joe Turnquist fell short by a score of 8-4.

Lucas Lee grabbed the lone point for the Eagles in his singles match by blowing out his opponent in a tiebreak set. He won the first set 6-3 and fell short in the second, losing 4-6. In the third set, he came out victorious by a score of 10-5. James came close to a win after moving his match to a tiebreak set. He lost the first set 3-6 and won the second 6-4. In the third set, James fell short of a win by a score of 10-2.

WOMEN FACE ROUGH BLOWOUT

The women lost in doubles matches by a landslide. The duo featuring sophomore Lauren Lee and freshman Lily Waterhouse and the pair featuring freshmen Madison Swaney and Sarah Morgan each lost by a score of 8-1. The pair of sophomores Allison Torres and Tinisee Kandakai lost by a score of 8-3.

The singles matches proved even harder for the Eagles. Kandakai battled in hopes for a tiebreak set, but fell short by set scores of 6-1 and 7-6. Morgan lost in her sets 6-2 and 6-1, and Waterhouse lost in sets of 6-2 and 6-0.

FINAL REGULAR SEASON MATCH

The loss moved the men to 5-13 and the women to 2-14 overall. Both teams will play their final regular season matches at home against the Ottawa University Spirit on April 13. The women will play at 2 p.m. and the men at 4 p.m.

By Sasha Terry