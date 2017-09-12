Tweet Email Crime Log: Sept. 5 - 12

Fire — Production Center

Reported Sept. 6, 10:11 p.m.

A student reported smoke in the Production Center. Campus Safety investigated the report and evacuated the building before calling the fire department. The fire department was unable to find the source of the smoke. Facilities arrived and determined a broken HVAC motor was causing the smoke. No spark or flame was present.

Hit and Run: Property Damage — Lot H

Reported Sept. 7, 9:22 p.m., occurred prior to Sept. 7, 9:22 p.m.

The owner of a vehicle reported a small dent in their car door. Campus Safety is currently continuing its investigation. The owner declined to file a report with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Disturbing the Peace — Hope Hall

Reported Sept. 8, 11:22 p.m.

A resident reported excessive noise coming from the barbecue area outside the building. When officers arrived, the noise had stopped.

Trespassing — Metzger

Reported Sept. 11, 9:49 p.m.

An officer recognized an individual returning to campus through the Biola Ave. entrance who had previously been banned. Officers made contact with the person near the gatehouse and reiterated the restriction. The individual left without further incident.

By Christian Leonard