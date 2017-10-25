Tweet Email Chimes Athlete of the Week: Cross Country’s Hannah Hunsaker

Hunsaker led the Eagles in the PacWest championships, earning her this week's award. | Photo Courtesy of The Pacwest Conference

After a stellar regular season in her senior year, Hannah Hunsaker saved her best for when it mattered most. The Eagles cross country runner finished the women’s 6k with a blistering 21:51.9 time. She placed seventh overall and first among Biola runners, helping elevate the Eagles to a third-place finish out of 12 PacWest teams in the conference championships on Oct. 21. The high leaderboard rank solidified Biola’s growing reputation as dangerous newcomers in the PacWest, building on recent success from volleyball and both soccer teams. The Eagles also wound up three spots above Azusa Pacific University, giving them 10 more Cornerstone Cup points. Hunsaker received a spot on the All-PacWest first team as a reward for her performance, making her the first athlete in Biola history to do so. It puts a fitting exclamation point on Hunsaker’s Biola career, as she constantly set herself apart as one of the best runners on her squad, even as the bulk of her time as an Eagle overlapped with the legendary career of Lyndee Dawson. Now, with the Dawson graduated, Hunsaker has received some well-deserved recognition in both her school’s new conference and as the Chimes’ athlete of the week.

By Austin Green