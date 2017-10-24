Tweet Email Remember the American Dream

Today’s collegiate struggle with reaching their goals. | Thecla Li/THE CHIMES

The first word that correlates with the American Dream is freedom. It can also be described as the opportunity to gain success and prosperity. Dictionary.com expresses it as “the ideals of freedom, equality, and opportunity traditionally held to be available to every American.” American writer and historian James Truslow Adams states that “life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement.” But to me, it means doing what you love despite society’s standards.

Today’s college students often struggle with what they want to pursue. They often switch majors until they believe they have found the correct one. Sometimes, it takes years of change, and for the lucky others, they get it on the first try.

Unfortunately, there are also those that have their career chosen for them, and they can not chase after their passions due to financial instability, familial problems or fear of failing. They are faced with the choice of either turning a loved hobby into a career or creating a more stable and promising future for themselves.

So many times, students do not have the choice of what they want to study and are often told that their passion will not get them far in life. Collegiates need to pursue what they love despite what everyone else says because we live in a country many dream to be in.

I grew up in a very conservative, Filipino household that strongly believed their children should grow up to be either nurses or engineers. I used to want to become a nurse, but I ultimately realized that it was not what I wanted to pursue - it was not my passion. I learned that I wanted to appeal to the public and to write. I debated this problem with my parents for years, and I still do. Every month I come home and my father advises me to study law or business—something more practical that provides a stable future. There are things that I am supposedly not allowed to strive for. But despite what they said, I am here attending Biola University majoring in public relations.

Students here need to take advantage of the different and diverse majors, fields and studies that are offered in the country we live in. Appreciate the standards of society that believe making music and creating art is acceptable. Appreciate and feel motivated by the harsh competition that challenges you and helps you grow, do not feel discouraged. It is a blessing to wake up excited to work and to do something we love for a living rather than dreading work but enjoying our high salaries.

Pursue the American Dream—believe in yourself.

By Jessica Cornel

