Chimes' Athlete of the Week: Men's Soccer's Sammy McKay

McKay’s offensive prowess from the backline in the midst of his team’s recent surge earns him this week’s award. | Thecla Li/THE CHIMES

After beginning the season 0-3-1, the men’s soccer team has rallied back from a difficult start by winning three out of their last four games. One trend worth noting thus far is that when senior defender Sammy McKay scores a goal, the Eagles win. With three goals to his name this year, it is apparent that McKay needs to touch the ball in order to give the Eagles a better chance to win. Against the Notre Dame De Namur Argonauts on Sept. 28, the Eagles slipped by with a 1-0 victory thanks to McKay, who notched the game’s lone score. The Eagles followed suit with another victory against Dominican Penguins on Sept. 30, but this time, they showcased a display of offensive fireworks. At the forefront of the the Eagles’ 5-3 win was—you guessed it—McKay, whose goal in the 70th minute broke a late tie. If the Eagles plan to make headway as they progress into the season, expect more activity on the backend by McKay. Along with leading the Eagles’ recent offensive surge, McKay, a 2016 All-Golden State Athletic Conference defender, has validated himself as defensive stalwart, most recently helping them shut out their longtime rivals, the Azusa Pacific Cougars, on Oct. 4. With their 2-0 victory at APU, the Eagles and their senior standout are obviously on the upswing. Therefore, McKay wins this week’s award.



STATS: 2 Goals on 3 Shots on Goal (Sept. 28, Sept. 30, Oct. 4)

By Kyle Kohner

