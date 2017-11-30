Tweet Email Crime Log ― Nov. 21 - Nov. 29

A whole lot of Petty Theft and Marijuana possession make up this week's crime log.

Petty Theft ― Blackstone Hall

Reported Nov. 21, 11:43 p.m., occurred between Nov. 20, 7 p.m. and Nov. 21, 9:45 a.m.

A student reported items missing from their wallet after recovering it from the lost and found. The student did not wish to file a report with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, but Campus Safety is continuing the investigation.

Possession of Marijuana ― Blackstone Hall

Reported Nov. 21, 12:59 p.m., occurred at 12 p.m.

Student Development reported a student with possession of marijuana. Campus Safety referred the incident back to Student Development.

Petty Theft ― Hope Hall

Reported Nov. 22, 10:13 a.m., occurred between Nov. 21, 11:30 p.m. and Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m.

A student reported an item stolen from their unlocked dorm room. The student did not wish to file a report with the LASD, but Campus Safety is continuing the investigation.

Possession of Marijuana/Drug Paraphernalia/Trespassing― Lot K

Reported Nov. 22, 8:31 p.m.

An officer observed a group of individuals using a bong to smoke marijuana in the parking structure. After making contact with the individuals and determining they did not attend Biola, the officer made them leave campus.

Trespassing ― Rosecrans Apartments #3

Reported Nov. 26, 3:18 p.m.

A resident reported solicitors who had come onto the apartment complex and were knocking on the doors to sell magazines. After officers made contact with the individuals and asked them to leave, the solicitors left without further incident.

Petty Theft ― Sutherland Hall

Reported Nov. 27, 11:57 a.m., occurred between Nov. 20, 12 p.m. and Nov. 27, 11:57 a.m.

A student initially believed their item lost, but later reported it stolen. The student did not file a report with the LASD, but Campus Safety is continuing the investigation.

Petty Theft ― Hope Hall

Reported Nov. 27, 3:25 p.m., occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A student reported an item stolen from the hallway outside their dorm room. The student did not file a report with the LASD, but Campus Safety is continuing the investigation.

Disturbing the Peace ― Li Apartments

Reported Nov. 29, 1:16 a.m.

A resident reported a group of individuals in the parking lot making noise. Campus Safety has cleared the case.

By Christian Leonard