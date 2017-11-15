Tweet Email Women’s soccer’s Cat Newberry

The senior captain has added a new element to her game as she winds down her Biola career. | Thecla Li/THE CHIMES

Ever since she first donned a Biola uniform four years ago, senior women’s soccer defender Cat Newberry has been the heart and soul of the Eagles’ perennially excellent defense. Barring any late setback, she will finish her Biola career having started every single one of her team’s games and led the Eagles in total minutes played for the fourth straight year. The veteran’s consistent excellence has not gone unnoticed, especially among her teammates, who voted her co-captain after a 2016 season in which she was named first team all-Golden State Athletic Conference. With offense typically taking the limelight in soccer, however, Newberry’s lack of goals robbed her of much of the credit she deserved. That changed on Nov. 4, as she scored for the first time in her collegiate career in the last game of the Eagles’ regular season. Then, in Biola’s National Christian College Athletic Association playoff game against the Ottawa University Spirit, Newberry scored again, ambushing the Spirit with a direct hit from 25 yards out. Her goals did not come at the cost of her usual defensive dominance either, as the Eagles recorded shutouts in both games. Newberry will likely go down as one of the best players in Biola women’s soccer history, excelling as the focal point of the Eagles’ most important unit in each game she has played at Biola. Now that she has also made noise on the other side of the field, it only makes sense to honor Newberry with her first ever Chimes Athlete of the Week award.

By Austin Green