Tweet Email L.A. Pro Sports Update

NHL

Anaheim Ducks: After falling behind two games to zero in the Western Conference semifinals against the Edmonton Oilers, the Ducks roared back by rattling off three straight victories, flipping the script and taking a 3-2 series lead. In game six, however, the Oilers punished Anaheim to the tune of seven goals and forced a seventh and deciding game on May 10. The Ducks entered the pivotal matchup hoping to shake their trend of losing playoff game sevens in recent years, but looked like they were heading down the same painful road when Edmonton took a 1-0 lead in the first period. However, Anaheim again rallied behind the support of a passionate home crowd, as left wingers Andrew Cogliano and Nick Ritchie scored to give the Ducks a 2-1 lead by the midway point in the third period. From then on, goalie John Gibson shutout the Oilers to send the Ducks to their second Western Conference Finals in three seasons.

Player of the week: Right winger Corey Perry: (Last four games) 1 goal, 4 assists

MLB

L.A. Dodgers: The Dodgers remained hot, winning five straight against the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates. The recent streak has been due in large part to the improved play of several younger players, mainly rookie first baseman Cody Bellinger. Bellinger took on a full-time starting job after veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez went on the disabled list with lingering back, neck and elbow injuries. Bellinger was named National League Player of the Week on May 7 after posting a .429 batting average and three home runs in his previous five games. Starting pitcher Julio Urias has also dominated so far in his second Major League season, not allowing a hit in his May 9 start against the Pirates until the 6th inning. His ERA for the year currently stands at an incredible 1.06.

Player of the week: First baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger: (past 6 games) 7 hits, 7 runs, 12 RBIs, 4 home runs

L.A. Angels: The Halos are recovering from a tough week that saw them drop three straight series to division rivals. After defeating the Seattle Mariners on May 2, the Angels have lost six of their eight games since. This includes two tough losses to the red-hot Houston Astros, who currently lead the American League West, as well as a heartbreaking walk-off at the hands of the Oakland Athletics. The Angels now sit at 17-19 on the season, seven games behind Houston. As superstar center fielder Mike Trout battles a hamstring injury, the team has resorted to a patchwork offense led by infielders Yunel Escobar and Luis Valbuena and reserve outfielder Ben Revere.

Player of the week: Third baseman Yunel Escobar: (past 7 games) 12 hits, 5 runs, 8 RBIs, 3 home runs

By Austin Green

Other Stories L.A. Pro Sports Update 5/3 Clippers eliminated from playoffs, Ducks run into trouble against Edmonton, Dodgers and Angels renew rivalries.

A beginner’s guide to Mac DeMarco Ahead of the artist’s fourth album, this is a good place to start.

L.A. Pro Sports Update Clippers locked in tight playoff series with Jazz, Ducks advance to second round, Dodgers, Angels battle through rough starts to seasons.