Women's golf finishes seventh at Ogio-Bulldog Classic

The Biola women’s golf team traveled to Eagle Springs Golf Course in Redlands, Calif. for the first ever Ogio-Bulldog Classic March 27-28. The Eagles finished in seventh overall after carding a team score of 653 over the two-day tournament.

A strong showing

In addition to Biola University, there were seven other colleges and universities competing: University of Redlands, George Fox University, Centenary College, Wittenberg University, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Corban University and California Lutheran University.

Freshman Alexis Gopfert was Biola’s top scorer, finishing with a score of 80 to enter day two in a tie for 15th place. She was followed by freshman Tori Roeske, who shot an 82 on the day. Freshman Jenny Zhang and sophomore Mary Karnazes both tied for the third spot on Biola’s roster, as they each carded 84s. Senior Amanda Hobbs shot an 87 to close out the scoring for the Eagles.

They finished the day with a total score of 331, placing them in a tie for sixth place overall. Biola only sat five strokes behind Claremont-Mudd-Scripps for fifth place.

Roeske led day two and dropped three strokes to score a 79, finishing with a score of 161. Gopfert followed her with an 80 to lead the team over the two days with a 160. Zhang shot an 81 to cut her total to 165 overall. She was followed by Karnazes who carded a 83 the second day to come in at a 167 overall. Hobbs shot an 83, a four shot improvement from day one, to score a 170.

Karnazes and Hobbs performed the best in terms of their season averages. Karnazes has a season average of 86.25, and her scores of 84 and 83 represented a significant improvement. Hobbs also displayed an improvement, as her 87 and 83 are much lower than her 89.13 season average.

The women’s second-round score of 323 put them in seventh overall behind the tournament winner George Fox University, who shot a 611 overall.

Biola takes to the links again on April 17-19 at the CALPAC/GSAC NAIA Regional in Vallejo, Calif.

By Joel Ashor

