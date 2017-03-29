Tweet Email Eagles grow past early season struggles

Biola women’s tennis picked up their second straight win with a comfortable victory over Pacific Lutheran University. | Amelia Mowry/THE CHIMES

The Eagles women’s tennis team looked to continue their momentum from their 9-0 victory over University of the Southwest on March 23. They did just that, defeating the visiting Pacific Lutheran University Lutes 7-2 on March 27.

“Early on in the season we had a lot of room for growth, and to be at the home stretch of this part of the year and playing well is a really good thing,” said head tennis coach David Goodman.

The Eagles jumped out to a fast start, sweeping the Lutes in all three doubles matches. The team of freshman Lauren Lee and junior Brooke Sanford and the team of freshman Tinisee Kandakai and sophomore Katie Boesl both prevailed with an 8-3 victory. The team of seniors Madeline Heer and Kelsey Post were challenged by their opponents, but came out victorious, winning 8-5. This marked the second straight match where Biola swept the doubles matches.

Transitioning to singles, the Eagles held their momentum to win the match. Post made quick work of her opponent, with a swift 6-0, 6-1 victory. Lee followed up Post’s win with a 7-6, 6-1 straight set win, earning the match point for Biola.

“Early on in the season, [Lee] lost a lot of really close matches — now she’s starting to win the close ones,” Goodman said, “She’s only getting better, and she’s playing well in doubles, too. She’s been having a really good year, and we are excited about her future here at Biola.”

Heer finished the trifecta of straight set singles victories with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Kandakai won a hard-fought match with a 10-2 tiebreak triumph.

The Lutes did get two wins to finish the match. Boesl had her second straight match that went to the third set, but she was defeated in an 11-9 tiebreak. Lutes’ senior Emily Bower defeated Sanford 0-6, 6-4, 6-3 in another tight matchup.

“Things are headed in a positive direction with the last couple of matches. We have seen some big growth and we are doing things that higher level teams do,” Goodman said.

Biola improved to 5-11 overall on the season with the victory. The Eagles travel to Santa Barbara for their next match at Golden State Athletic Conference rival Westmont College on April 1 at 1 p.m.

By Carter Baumgartner

