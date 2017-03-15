Tweet Email Underclassmen propel top-five finishes

Biola men’s golf finished the Embry-Riddle University Spring Invitational in Prescott, Ariz. by shooting a 291 on March 14 to ensure a fourth place team finish. Their total score of 579 set their second program record of the invitational, for lowest score in a two-day tournament. The mark was a whopping 12 strokes better than the Eagles’ previous best. The women performed just as admirably, shooting 320 as a team in the final day to finish in third place. Their total score of 634 ties the record that they set at the Firestorm Fall Invitational earlier this season.

Sophomore Austin Bishop shot a 72, just one stroke above his team-leading 71 the day before, to finish in a tie for highest-ranking individual Eagle on the men’s side. Bishop wound up in ninth place alongside fellow sophomore Kyle McAbee, who lowered his score from a 72 on day one to a 71 on day two. Like Bishop on Monday, McAbee was the only Eagle to shoot under par on the day. Freshman Kaden Page shot his second 72 in as many days to earn a 12th place individual finish. The Eagles ended nine strokes behind host Embry-Riddle, which finished in third place, and 12 strokes behind tournament winner Arizona Christian University.

Just like their male counterparts, the women held onto their slot from day one. Freshman Tori Roeske did not perform as sharply the second time around, but still shot an impressive 78 to finish in sixth place individually. However, fellow freshman Alexis Gopfert had the lowest score out of the Biola women on day two. Gopfert, a recent transfer participating in her first tournament as an Eagle, continued her surge with a 76 — three strokes lower than her 79 in round one.

The Eagles will get a brief rest before splitting up as the men and women enter different tournaments. The men will participate in the California Baptist University Invitational from March 20-21 while the women will get a longer break before heading to the Ogio-Bulldog Classic in Redlands, Calif. from March 27-28.

By Austin Green

