Tixier adds another title, record

The Eagles set themselves up to go out with a bang in the third day of their final National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swim and Dive National Championships on March 3. Barring a major upset, the Biola women’s swim team will earn the first NAIA top-three finish in school history. Nearly every female swimmer on the Eagles’ roster, led by superstar junior Lisa Tixier, added team points to build their lead against fourth-place Brenau University.

For the second time in as many days, Tixier shattered a major record en route to an individual national championship. This mark carried a personal significance for her, as her :53.70 time in the 100-yard butterfly finals not only gave her another NAIA title but also beat a national record formerly held by her sister, Biola Athletics hall-of-famer Samantha Tixier.

The women’s relay teams, who have been strong all week, did not back down by finishing third place in the 200-yard medley. Freshman Rachel Stinchcomb, freshman Emily Silzel, Tixier, and sophomore Rebecca Brandt combined for 1:46.57 time for the All-American finish. Juniors Sophia Dammann and Sammy Dammann also notched huge point totals in the 400-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly, respectively.

On the men’s side, freshman Matthew Roe set a personal best in the 100-yard backstroke while sophomore Daniel Vale did the same in the 100-yard butterfly.

The Eagles will attempt to maintain their momentum during the final day of swimming in Columbus, Ga. on March 4. It will also double as their final day of competition in the NAIA.

By Austin Green