Tweet Email First full day brings first champion of the year

The Eagles’ swim team dove headfirst into their first full day of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swim and Dive National Championship meet on March 2 in Columbus, Ga. Junior Lisa Tixier led the way as one of the standouts of the entire event, but it took a group effort to get Biola to third place in team points heading into day two. The men’s side also earned points with some solid performances, but all eyes are focused on the women as they fight for their first team podium finish in program history.

As she has all season, Tixier turned heads and shattered records on the big stage. She not only won the marquee event of the entire meet, she also earned redemption through it. Tixier’s victory in the women’s 50-yard made her the Eagles’ first NAIA champion in either individual or relays this season, and allowed Tixier to overcome her second place finish in the event last year. Her time of 23.01 seconds in the final became the new fastest mark in Biola history for that event.

Tixier also notched another impressive finish as one-fourth of the Eagles’ squad in the women’s 200-yard freestyle relay. She combined with senior Haley Baker, sophomore Rebecca Brandt, and freshman Emily Silzel to finish third in the final race with a 3:55.21 time. It became the second All-American finish in as many days for the women’s relay teams.

Despite a less flashy performance, the men still earned some team points with 12th place finishes in both the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard medley relay, as well as freshman Andrew Benson’s 15th-place finish in the 500-yard individual freestyle.

Biola returns to action on March 3 for their third day of their final meet of the season.

By Austin Green