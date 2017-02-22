Tweet Email California laws described

State fabric

With AB 501 the state fabric has become denim because of the related history, such as the founding of Levi Strauss in San Francisco.

Saving animals

AB 797 allows people to break into a car in extremely cold or hot weather in order to save an animal. However, they must first look for other options of getting inside the car and call either the fire department, animal control or any other law enforcement agency. The person must then give the rescued animal to a representative of one of the above agencies.

Driver limits

AB 1289 outlines new limits on transportation companies, in which every driver must have a state and national criminal background check completed by a third party. If a driver has been convicted in the past seven years for a misdemeanor, assault or battery, domestic violence or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they cannot work for the company.

All gender bathrooms

With AB 1732, all public, one-person bathrooms must have signs indicating it as avaliable for all genders. The requirements apply to bathrooms in a business establishment, public accommodations and state or local government agencies starting on March 1.

Cell phone use prohibited while driving

Under AB 1785 people cannot hold or operate a cell phone while driving, unless the cell phone has voice-operated or hands-free capabilities. However, drivers can use a single swipe or tap to activate or deactivate their cell phone.

Showers available for homeless students

For homeless students enrolled at community colleges equipped with shower facilities, AB 1995 requires the governing board to allow these students to shower there. The showers must stay open at least two hours for these students, without conflicting with athletic program schedules.

Minimum wage increase

Senate Bill 3 changes the minimum wage from $10 to $10.50 with companies who have 26 or more employees, which began in Los Angeles on July 1, 2016. By 2022 the minimum wage will increase to $15.

By Rebecca Mitchell

Other Stories Senators review the year with Corey Senators spend an hour with President Corey, then discuss updates on continuing projects and approve funding for SUB renovations.

Symposium remembers Supreme Court Justice Panel speaks on Scalia’s impacts and character.

SGA hears from Deborah Taylor Senators discuss changes and listen to two internal proposals.