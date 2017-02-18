Tweet Email Eagles split doubleheader with Corban

Despite impending rain, the Eagles split a non-conference doubleheader with the Corban University Warriors at Eagles Diamond. Although Biola beat Corban 4-1 in a complete game victory from senior right-handed pitcher Jimmy Gallarda in game one, their overall record fell back to 8-4 with an 8-2 loss in game two.

Following a leadoff double in the first inning, sophomore centerfielder Jerron Largusa brought senior third baseman Sam Thorne home with an RBI single in game one. Although the Warriors tied the game with an RBI groundout in the top of the second, that ended up the closest Corban came to overtaking Biola.

With Largusa on base, junior designated hitter Colton Worthington broke the tie in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single that gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead. Once again, Largusa found himself on base when Jeremy Barth drove him home with a deep double in the sixth. It did not take long before Barth scored off an RBI triple from senior first baseman Jonas Wellan to make the score 4-1.

The Warriors threatened to cut into the Eagles’ lead in the eighth after an errant inning put two runners on base. However, Gallarda extinguished their comeback attempt with an 11-pitch strikeout and groundout. With a justifiably low pitch count, Gallarda returned to the mound and finished the ninth inning. Through his first complete game of the season, he held the Warriors to three hits and one run while striking out eight.

Early into the second game, the Warriors hit back-to-back doubles to take a one-run lead in the top of the third. Two innings later, they sealed their victory over the Eagles with five runs in a seemingly endless fifth inning. Although Worthington and sophomore third baseman Joey Magro knocked in a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, the Warriors made up it with a two-run homer in the eighth.

“The second game did not go quite as we planned,” Gallarda said. “Micah pitched a great game, but that one inning they put on a lot of plays that worked out for them. The score did not reflect how well Micah pitched.”

In the end, the Eagles’ 8-2 loss in the second game overshadowed Beyer’s 10-strikeout start. Coming into the second game with 27 strikeouts, he leads the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with 37 total strikeouts.

The Eagles anticipate to continue their series against Corban on Friday, Feb. 17. However, another chance of rain might force the teams to reschedule their matchup.

By Keaton Moore

