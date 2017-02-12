Tweet Email Biola rocks the house in Rocklin

Sitting in third place in the Golden State Athletic Conference standings and No. 19 in the national rankings, Biola’s women’s basketball team needed to keep their foot on the gas to ensure the best possible playoff spot as the regular season will soon end. The William Jessup Warriors found themselves in the Eagles sights on Feb. 9, and fell to Biola by a final score of 79-62.

Senior forward Joclyn Kirton has made a name for herself this season, as she leads the Eagles with eight double-doubles plus 13.3 points-per-game. Thursday night proved another big outing for Kirton, as she led Biola’s offense with 24 points and six blocks. This game comes mere hours after the announcement that Kirton had also made the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District list.

Kirton certainly had a fair share of help from her teammates, especially junior guard DeMoria White. White leads Biola with an average of 17.6 points-per-game, a number that she exceeded against the Warriors, as she put up 19 points. Freshman guard Tatum Brimley and senior guard Annie Park each contributed nine points to the winning effort.

The Eagles move to 18-6 overall and 9-3 in GSAC play with four regular season conference games left. Their next matchup takes them to Atherton, Calif. to face the Menlo College Oaks on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

By Dale Fredriks

