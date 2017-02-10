Tweet Email Tixier, Brinson headline first two days of PCSC competition

Biola’s swim team took to the water once again on Feb. 8 and 9 in the first two days of the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Championships hosted at East Los Angeles College. Biola competed against some of the best schools the West Coast has to offer, and put forth a strong performance that bodes well for their chances in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship in early March.

On day one, the big news came in the men’s three-meter dive, where senior Shane Brinson earned a third-place finish with his final score of 226.95. That score came only 10 points shy of the second-place diver from UC Santa Cruz. In the 200-medley relay, the men took home fifth place while the women came ninth.

On the second day, junior Lisa Tixier made history for Biola by becoming the first individual champion at the PCSC meet, winning in what many describe as the most challenging event — the 50-freestyle. She barely grabbed the victory, beating the second-place swimmer by just four-hundredths of a second. This win marks the latest in a fantastic season for Tixier, where she has found herself on the podium time and time again.

The men and women’s relay teams repeated their results from the first day, again finishing fifth and ninth, respectively, in the 200-freestyle relay. After the first two days, the men’s team sits in fifth place with 220 points while the women control eighth place with 167 points. The competition continues Feb. 10-11 with many more individual and relay events to come.

By Dale Fredriks