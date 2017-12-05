Tweet Email Listen to this alternative Christmas playlist

Enjoy some tunes to spice up your classic collection this season. | Illustration by Caleb Raney

Everybody has that one Spotify Christmas playlist they either keep very hidden or very public, seeing as people’s opinions on Christmas tunes seem to differ quite exponentially. I happen to run with the party that enjoys Christmas music, but only in small doses—small doses of festive music of a different variety—one which includes different arrangements by artists that may not come across your everyday radio selection. Normal festive tunes can get pretty boring, and since Christmas music remains a timeless but necessary thing, why not explore the hidden gems of the genre?

1. “O Holy Night” – The Hunts

The Hunts, an indie folk band that talks often of Christian themes like love and family, consists of seven brothers and sisters. They showcase their talents in their beautifully woven harmonies and extensive range of instruments played between all seven of them—and this hauntingly angelic tune proves just that.

2. “Merry Christmas Baby” – The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys will forever remain dear in American hearts of any age. With this sweet melody of sandy nostalgia and buttery tones, the Christmas spirit just goes straight to your toes as they keep true to their authentic sound.

3. “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” – The Punch Brothers

The Punch Brothers always captivate with their special artistry that appeals to calm and lively personalities. With this rendition of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” they pay dignified tribute to the song with their velvety singing that would make our grandparents proud.

4. “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” – The Head and the Heart

The Head and the Heart has captured many a Biola student throughout their years of success. This dime of a song I stumbled upon is always a Christmas favorite, as their sound reigns completely raw, especially perfect for a late night look at some Christmas lights.

5. “Happy Holiday” – She & Him

Zooey Deschanel and M.Ward found themselves in an unlikely duo to form a lovely union of musicality in the forming of She & Him. In an effort to shake things up, they tried their hand at Christmas music, and this tune happens to stand true as one of my favorites

6. “Baby It’s Cold Outside” – Dean Martin

This Christmas classic has been recorded many times by almost every artist and genre around. Dean Martin has a way of bringing individuality, coziness and delight to his own rendition of it. See for yourself if you agree with me.

7. “Auld Sang Lyne” – Andrew Bird

Bird’s fun and spunky version of this legendary Christmas song both preserves its dignity as well as furthers its relevance for millennials everywhere. I do not believe in every old classic that artists revisit and revamp, but in this case it was extremely well done. Bravo.

8. “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” – Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick Jr. does a fantastic job of transforming a children’s Christmas hit into a jazzy wonder with some awesome trumpet and saxophone solos sprinkled throughout. This song will get you dancing with your partner in no time.

9. “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” – Frank Sinatra

The iconic voice of Frank Sinatra has the ability to warm even the grinchiest of hearts. In this timeless Christmas power ballad, audiences will feel serenaded by Sinatra himself, so get the fire going and enjoy.

10. “Wonderful Christmastime” – Paul McCartney

Last but not least, this remains my all-time favorite Christmas song. Paul McCartney proves magnetic with his cheery lyrics and infectious tune as he belts out a song that will make your bones feel groovy this season.

By Vic Silva