Chimes' Athlete of the Week: Baseball's Joey Magro

Magro’s hot bat and impressive defense lead him to this week’s award. | Kyle Kohner/THE CHIMES

The Eagles find themselves soaring up the Golden State Athletic Conference standings, pulling within one game of the Vanguard University Lions for first place. Their recent five-game winning streak has seen the Eagles shell out a resurgent offense that has added an unstoppable aura to the clubhouse. The catalyst to the Eagles’ relentless bats stands sophomore third baseman Joey Magro. Magro’s domination at the lead-off spot has paid dividends for the Eagles as the rest of the order has fed off his energy to place them a respectable fourth in the GSAC in total offense, but his individual feats are more than noteworthy.

After the Eagles’ matchup against Marymount College on April 4, Magro’s already impressive .325 batting average boosted to a ridiculous .345 average, second-highest on the team. His marginal jump in average should be credited to his 4-5 day at the plate where he collected two doubles against the San Diego Christian College Hawks in the first game of the Eagles’ doubleheader on April 8. The budding star’s career day at the plate was bookended by a 2-3 performance against Marymount on April 4 and a 2-4 performance in the second game of the April 8 doubleheader. To go alongside his adept ability at the plate, the second-year corner infielder from Redlands, Calif. has flashed a nifty glove at third. Magro had a near-perfect week on defense with the exception of one error on April 7. However, he also turned two double plays to make up for the one miscue. In accordance to his phenomenal week, Magro has more than earned this week’s Chimes’ Athlete of the Week.



Stats: Last 4 Games: 9-20, 2 Doubles, 4 Runs, 2 RBIs

By Kyle Kohner

