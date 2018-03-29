Tweet Email Crime Log ― March 20 - March 27

Disturbing the Peace ― Lot A

Reported March 21, 1:10 a.m.

A neighbor reported loud noise caused by a Mock Rock team practicing. Officers made contact with the team and asked them to stop their practice. The team compiled without further incident.

Disturbing the Peace ― Lot K

Reported March 21, 1:13 a.m.

Multiple residents of the nearby dorms reported loud noise caused by a Mock Rock team practicing. When officers arrived, the team had already left.

Disturbing the Peace ― Lot K

Reported March 21, 10:45 p.m.

A resident reported loud noise caused by a Mock Rock team practicing. Officers made contact with the team and asked them to move their practice indoors. The team left without further incident.

Disturbing the Peace ― Lot K

Reported March 21, 11:07 p.m.

A resident reported loud noise caused by a Mock Rock team practicing. When officers arrived, the team had already left.

Petty Theft ― Cafe

Reported March 22, 7:13 p.m., occurred between 6:50 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A student reported their property stolen from outside the Caf. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation, but the case was not reported to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Vehicle Theft ― Beachcomber Apartments

Reported March 24, 11:09 a.m., occurred prior to 11:09 a.m.

A student reported their vehicle stolen from the street in front of the apartments. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation with the LASD.

Trespassing ― Horton Hall

Reported March 26, 2:59 p.m.

A student reported a suspicious person in the dorm. Officers made contact with the individual, who claimed he was meeting a student. Campus Safety contacted the student, who confirmed that they knew the individual but denied inviting him onto campus. Officers explained to the individual that he needed an invitation to come onto campus and had him leave.

Petty Theft ― Blackstone Hall

Reported March 26, 9:32 p.m., occurred 9:30 p.m.

A resident witnessed an individual stealing a bike and reported the incident. Campus Safety reviewed camera footage of the crime and is continuing the investigation with the LASD.

Disturbing the Peace ― Rosecrans Apartments #5

Reported March 27, 1:49 a.m.

An officer reported a male and female engaged in a verbal dispute and contacted the LASD. The officers arrived and determined the dispute was non-criminal.

By Christian Leonard

