Back-to-back: men’s tennis gets second straight win

After his women’s team won its second game of the season on March 28, head tennis coach David Goodman expressed hope that the taste of victory would make his teams hunger for more.

“That’s the exciting part of winning,” Goodman said. “The allure of it is, you just want more.”

Women’s tennis is off until April 5, but men’s tennis heard their coach’s message on March 30, becoming the first of either of Goodman’s squads to win two consecutive matches by beating Merrimack College 8-1 at the Biola Tennis Center.

EAGLES TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS

The duo of freshman Quentin Lau and senior Philip Westwood remained strong as a doubles pairing, winning their match 8-3. The similar grouping of senior Joe Turnquist and freshman Logan Blair won their doubles match 8-4. Senior Lucas Lee and sophomore Derek James made it a clean three for three in doubles, battling for an 8-6 victory over Merrimack’s top duo.

Lee started off singles play by cruising past his opponent by set scores of 6-2 and 6-1. Blair followed by winning his match by the exact same outcomes. Westwood won back-to-back sets by 6-2 scores to take home the victory in his match. After Lau also won his match easily, Merrimack avoided a sweep in the next singles contest by handing Turnquist a loss in straight sets by scores of 6-1 and 7-5. James became the only Eagle to need a tiebreak in his match, as his opponent came back for a 5-7 win after James won the first set 6-3. The Eagles’ lone sophomore took over in set three, however, winning 10-5 to clinch his victory and give the Eagles an 8-1 overall win.

Men’s tennis gets some time off for Easter before facing off against Arizona Christian University on April 4 at 2 p.m.

By Austin Green