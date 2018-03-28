Tweet Email Women’s tennis breaks losing streak

Women’s tennis breaks slump with win over Whitworth. | Thecla Li / THE CHIMES

The women’s tennis team entered the Biola Tennis Center on March 28 in a major slump, unable to pick up a win since all the way back on Feb. 22 against Hope International University. They finally broke out of that slump in their match versus the Whitworth University Pirates, winning 7-2 to improve their record to 2-12 on the season behind a sweep of their doubles matches.

“We’ve had a tough season this year, so to get a win [now] is big,” said head coach David Goodman. “I think we stepped up to a higher level today.”

DUOS PROVE DOMINANT, SINGLES ALMOST AS STRONG

Freshmen Sarah Morgan and Lily Waterhouse blitzed through their match to open up doubles play, beating their opponents 8-2. That proved a good omen for the rest of the doubles matches, as the Eagles swept all three in commanding fashion. Freshman Madison Swaney and sophomore Tinisee Kandakai won their doubles match 8-3, and Biola’s number one team of freshman Esther Lee and sophomore Lauren Lee took home a victory by the same score.

As good as the Eagles’ performance in doubles was, their singles matches started off even better. Waterhouse and both Esther and Lauren Lee each won their singles matches in straight sets. None of those three faced much difficulty, as the two game points Waterhouse gave up in the second set proved the most that any of them would allow. Swaney and Kandakai each fell via the tiebreaker in their singles matches, giving the Eagles their only two losses of the day. However, sophomore Allison Torres finished the day on a high note with a 7-5, 6-1 victory in one of her best performances since returning from injury.

“[Torres] has been through a lot physically,” Goodman said. “It’s kind of a miracle that she’s out on the court in the first place, and she played really well.”

The Eagles begin their home stretch of their schedule by hosting Concordia University Irvine on April 5 at 2 p.m.

By Austin Green

