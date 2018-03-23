Tweet Email Track and field places well in Aztec Invitational

Men’s and women’s track and field looked to continue their steadily improving form during their visit to San Diego, Calif. on March 23 for the Aztec Invitational at San Diego State University. The Eagles tested themselves against some of the best NCAA Division I athletes from around the country in a meet that lasted about 12 hours.

EAGLES OFF TO A FAST START

Two Eagles set new collegiate-best times in the women’s 400-meter dash, one of the first events of the day. Freshmen Aubrey Herrscher and Amelia DeYoung finished with times of 1:01.83 and 1:03.79 respectively, placing 11th and 19th.

The men’s 800-meter also had some of Biola’s strongest performances, as the Eagles had two top-five finishers in the race. Junior Aditya Lal and sophomore Robbie Gleeson placed fourth and fifth, respectively, finishing less than three tenths of a second apart. This marked the first meet where Gleeson ran the 800 this season.

Sophomore Paige LaBare performed well in the women’s 200-meter dash as she won her heat in the competition. Her time of 25.43 earned her a 15th place overall finish in the event.

DISTANCE TEAM SUCCESSFUL

The distance portion of the meet saw the Eagles get off to a hot start in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase. Sophomore Amanda Reyes finished second with a time of 11:36.63, while freshman Tanner Dutchover finished fifth with a time of 10:08.47 in the men’s edition of the race.

In the women’s 1500-meter race in a field of 52 runners, five Eagles finished in the top half of the field. Senior Hannah Hunsaker led the way finishing 18th, with a time of 4:42.49. She was closely followed by junior Crystal Jardines and senior Stephanie Croy who finished 19th and 21st, respectively. Freshman Mackenna Mason and junior Emily Ransom also grabbed top 30 finishes in the event.

The Eagles will get back in action in another Friday meet at the San Francisco State Distance Carnival on March 30.

By Carter Baumgartner