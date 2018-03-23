Tweet Email Baseball takes game one against Art U

Thanks to forecasted rain in La Mirada, Calif., the baseball team took care of business in the opener of its four-game “home” series against the Academy of Art University Urban Knights at The Master’s University in Santa Clarita, Calif. The Eagles rode some early offense and another dominant start from senior pitcher Micah Beyer to a 6-1 victory over the Urban Knights on March 23, improving their PacWest record to 9-4.

VAN ANTWERP’S GRAND SLAM BLOWS GAME OPEN

After Beyer worked around a leadoff single in the top of the first, Biola’s bats immediately got to work in the bottom half. Junior second baseman Joey Magro doubled and senior first baseman Colton Worthington knocked him in with an RBI single to give the Eagles a quick 1-0 lead. Beyer settled in from there, issuing seven strikeouts and allowing only one baserunner over his next three innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Eagles’ first three batters loaded the bases off an error, a single and a walk to load the bases for sophomore outfielder Andy Van Antwerp. Van Antwerp, who had not recorded a hit since Feb. 24, busted out of his slump in the biggest way possible with a grand slam to left field to open up a 5-0 lead.

The Eagles tacked on another run in the sixth off a solo home run from sophomore third baseman Jacob Portaro. Meanwhile, Beyer continued to cruise. The Eagles’ ace did not allow another hit until the eighth, when a single and a triple brought home Art U’s first run. However, that score proved far too little and too late as junior relief pitcher Devin Sutorius threw a scoreless ninth to end the game and give Beyer his fourth win of the season.

The Eagles will resume play at 3:30 p.m. on March 24 before a rare Sunday doubleheader on March 25 to finish their series with the Urban Knights.

By Austin Green