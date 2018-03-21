Tweet Email Crime Log ― March 13 - March 20

Petty Theft and Disturbing the Peace make up this week's Crime Log.

Petty Theft ― Lot S

Reported March 13, 1:26 p.m., occurred between March 12, 2:20 p.m. and March 13, 1:20 p.m.

A staff member reported an exit sign stolen from the parking structure. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation.

Disturbing the Peace ― Hope Hall

Reported March 15, 12:52 a.m.

A resident reported loud voices from inside one of the lobbies, where a group was playing a board game. Officers made contact with the individuals and had them quiet down.

Petty Theft ― Fluor Fountain

Reported March 16, 12:33 p.m., occurred March 15 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

A student reported their belongings stolen after returning to the location where they had left their bags and finding them gone. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation, but the case was not reported to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

By Christian Leonard