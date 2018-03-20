Tweet Email Softball gets back on track in doubleheader

After losing a doubleheader to APU, the Eagles bounced back by sweeping CSU San Marcos. | Chak Hee Lo / THE CHIMES

The Eagles faced a non-conference challenge when they traveled to San Marcos, Calif. to face the California State University San Marcos Cougars in a doubleheader on March 20. Biola was held hitless until sophomore outfielder Jay Perez hit a two-RBI double in the fifth inning of game one, which proved enough to give the Eagles a 2-1 win. Game two went to extras after the score remained tied at 4 following seven innings, but Biola scored three runs in the top of the 10th and held off the Cougars to complete the sweep.

EAGLES GRIND OUT GAME ONE WIN

Freshman pitcher Paige Austin got off to a slow start when the Cougars scored via a single with two outs in the first inning. San Marcos had a chance to do even more damage, but left two runners on base to finish the inning.

Cal State San Marcos pitcher Caitlin Vinyard only allowed three base runners through four innings and did not allow a single hit. That streak came to an end in the top of the fifth inning when the Eagles put two runners in scoring position, which set up Perez’s go ahead double.

Austin kept San Marcos off of the board for the final three innings, to secure her 11th win of the season to improve her record to 11-2. She struck out six, while allowing six hits and one run to get a complete game win in her first ever collegiate start.

NEFF CLUTCH IN THE 10TH

The second game of the doubleheader saw both teams find plenty of offense, combining for 12 runs on 26 hits. After both teams could not get a hit in the first two innings, the Cougars got on the scoreboard thanks to an error in the third. The Eagles quickly answered as junior outfielder Areana Ramos hit her team-leading seventh home run of the season to lead off the fourth inning.

Biola would have to play catch-up once more as the Cougars tacked on two more runs in the fourth. Ramos came up big again in the sixth with an RBI single, immediately followed by another RBI single from senior third baseman Selina Sherlin to tie the game at 3.

San Marcos would take back the lead and led until the top of the seventh where the Eagles had one more chance to avoid defeat. Freshman Ari Gonzales came through with a pinch-hit RBI double to tie the game at 4.

After two scoreless innings, the Eagles loaded the bases for sophomore catcher Kayla Neff who hit a two-run double to give Biola its first lead of the game. The visitors would tack on one more run before holding off the Cougars in the bottom of the 10th to win 7-5.

The Eagles move to 26-8 on the season (11-5 in the PacWest). They return to Freedom Field on March 27 when they host Simpson College for a doubleheader in their final non-conference matchup of the regular season.

By Carter Baumgartner