Men’s and women’s tennis suffer blowouts

Both men’s and women’s tennis fell short against the Westmont University Warriors on Mar. 16, with final scores of 7-2 and 6-1 respectively.

MEN COMPETE IN CLOSE SETS

The first pairing of sophomore Derek James and senior Lucas Lee fell short in their match by a score of 8-7. The match featuring senior Philip Westwood and freshman Quentin Lau won their match 8-4, marking the duo’s fourth win. The third pairing of senior Joe Turnquist and freshman Logan Blair fell short in their match by an 8-5 score.

Two Eagles fell short in their tiebreak sets. After losing the first set 2-6 and tieing the match in the second set by winning 6-3, Westwood won the match with a final score of 1-6. Lucas Lee won his first set 6-2 and lost the second 0-6 but fell short in his tiebreak set 4-6. Blair won his fourth singles match by set scores of 7-5 and 7-6.

WOMEN FALL SHORT IN SETS

The duo featuring sophomore Lauren Lee and freshman Esther Lee won their match 8-2. This also marked their second win of the season. Freshmen Madison Swaney and Sarah Morgan lost 8-5. Sophomore Tinisee Kandakai and freshman Lily Waterhouse lost 8-0.

Two of the women’s singles matches did not finish due to the rain. Kandakai came close in her singles match but lost by set scores of 6-4 and 6-0. Torres fell short in her sets, 6-0 and 6-1. Lauren Lee lost her sets by 6-3 and 6-2 scores.

Lauren Lee focused on playing with energy in her doubles match.

“To just get the ball in and play smart and aggressive,” Lauren Lee said. “For doubles, I think I played a lot more aggressively at the net, which that’s how we won a lot of our points.”

“LEVEL OF PLAY”

Head coach David Goodman describes how differences in matches could affect how a player succeeds.

“There’s a difference every match you play, kind of just personality wise, level of play, confidence, energy,” Goodman said. “It’s kind of how you deal with those different adversities that makes you succeed or not succeed.”

This game moved the men to 2-7 overall and the women 1-10 overall. Both teams will compete at home against Colorado Mesa University on Mar. 17. The women’s game will begin at 9 a.m. and the men’s at 11 a.m.

By Sasha Terry