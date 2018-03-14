Tweet Email Crime Log ― March 6 - March 13

Hit & Run, Petty Theft, Disturbing the Peace and Disorderly Conduct make up this week's Crime Log.

Hit and Run ― Lot E

Reported March 8, 2:29 p.m.

A student reported a vehicle scraping another when pulling out of a parking space. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation, but the case was not reported to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Petty Theft ― Blackstone Hall

Reported March 9, 3:24 p.m., occurred March 8 between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A student reported their property taken from a common area in the building. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation, but the case was not reported to the LASD.

Disturbing the Peace ― Hope Hall

Reported March 10, 11:39 p.m.

A student reported a group of other students talking loudly near the elevator. When officers made contact with the students, they were not talking loudly, but officers advised them to keep the noise level down.

Disorderly Conduct ― University Drive

Reported March 11, 4:49 p.m., occurred 2:55 p.m.

A student contacted the LASD to report one student behaving aggressively toward another. Sheriffs determined that no crime occurred, though Campus Safety is conducting a follow-up investigation.

By Christian Leonard