Tweet Email Athlete of the Week: Areana Ramos

The center fielder’s consistent bat helped drive the Eagles to a six-game win streak. | Chak Hee Lo / THE CHIMES [file]

Softball has already improved upon its win total from 2017, and junior Areana Ramos has played a big part in her team’s success. The outfielder caught fire over the Eagles’ current win streak, batting .476 over her last six games while blasting three home runs. Ramos’ most important contributions came with runners on base. She has 13 RBIs on 10 hits in that stretch, most of which came during key situations in games. The junior drove in the first two runs of a 3-0 victory against William Woods University in the first game of a doubleheader on March 6. However, her biggest moment of the season so far came in the 7-1 win over Dominican University on March 8 when she hit a grand slam to put the Eagles’ lead out of reach. Her RBI single in the first game of Biola’s doubleheader against Holy Names University on March 9 tied the score and began a three-run fourth inning that spurred Biola to a 4-1 win. The second game of the doubleheader saw Ramos hit a dagger two-run home run in a big 14-6 Eagles win. Along with her timely hitting, she only struck out once over six games. Her hot bat, outstanding plate record and key role in the Eagles’ six game winning streak has already earned Ramos the distinction of PacWest softball Player of the Week and make her an easy choice for Chimes’ Athlete of the Week.

Stats: .476 batting average, 13 RBI, 3 HR

By Carter Baumgartner