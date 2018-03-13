Tweet Email Our understanding of liberty guides our future

Today, we find our society in a war between liberty and freedom, permeating every level of our society. How this war ends will define the course of our nation.

The binding of human nature

This war not only implicates the nation, but also the American church. If the church chooses to understand the freedom of Christ to mean we are free to live according to our unrestrained passions, free from the moral law of God, then the church will fail. If the church chooses to understand liberty as liberating us from our unrestrained passions in order to live according to the moral law, the church will not only survive, but thrive.

To understand this war, one must define the combatants. The first combatant is liberty. Liberty is the freedom for excellence grounded in self-restraint and virtue. Liberty seeks to liberate mankind from the tyranny of men lacking self-restraint—including our own lack of restraint. It seeks to guide us toward truth, goodness and beauty. It is bound to an understanding that human nature is flawed. Due to man’s flawed nature, virtue is necessary. Virtue is both a communal and personal goal. It must be self-imposed as well as encouraged by our societal institutions.

The second combatant is freedom, or the “right” to define ourselves. Freedom believes in the malleability of human nature and the social construction of boundaries. It therefore attempts to remove all moral restraints. Proponents of freedom argue that true freedom comes when we promote our malleability in our social structures and remake ourselves in our own image. They argue this freedom “liberates” us to live as we want.

Liberty recognizes that humans are by nature bound to something which freedom ignores. Liberty fastens itself to virtue and the moral law. In contrast, freedom argues to be truly free means not being bound by anything—to bind yourself to anything other than your own will is to shackle yourself. The irony is that when you unbind yourself from the moral law, you enter the realm of autonomous will. This realm of autonomous will destroys an ordered society in favor of whim. The society of the whim will lead to chaos and anarchy, ultimately destroying itself. Therefore, the only way to maintain liberty is to fasten ourselves to virtue.

Restraints required

Living free requires some form of restraint or liberty will be destroyed. Liberty recognizes this truth and calls those that live by it to restrain themselves. This change promotes a government that encourages self-restraint rather than coerced restraint.

In contrast, freedom rejects the need for restraint. It argues any restraint is offensive and restrictive of freedom. The irony of this position is that by rejecting all restraint, they require the government to restrain the liberty of fellow citizens that disagree with them. By rejecting self-restraint, they enslave themselves to their unrestrained passions, as well as those of other citizens. Freedom becomes a power struggle in which all become enslaved to the passions of those with the most power.

Galatians 5:13 states, “For you were called to freedom, brothers. Only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for [fleshly passions], but through love serve one another.” We are called to live in sacrificial servitude toward one another. This means that our liberty must be restrained. We can no longer pursue our own unrestrained passions, but must live according to the moral law of God in service of one another. That is true love. That is liberty.

By Peter Rothermel VI