Men's and women's tennis suffer disappointing loss

The men’s and women’s tennis teams looked for their first conference wins in their battle against the Holy Names University Hawks on Mar. 8. Members of both teams won some of their matches but the Eagles lost both of their team matchups by 6-3 scores.

MEN FALL SHORT IN CLOSE SETS

The first doubles team featuring sophomore Derek James and senior Lucas Lee fell short, losing 8-6, while the pairing of freshman Logan Blair and senior Joe Turnquist won their match 8-4.

The men grabbed two points for the Eagles in the singles matches. Freshman Quentin Lau lost his first set 2-6 but forced a tie by winning his second, 6-4. Lau then broke the tie and won the final set by a score of 6-4. Blair also won his match in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-3. James and Lee both came close in their singles matches but fell short.

“It’s an individual sport, but in college tennis it’s a team,” Blair said. “Thankful for the opportunity to play and just still be able to pitch in for the team.”

WOMEN MOVE MATCHES TO TIEBREAKS

The pairings of sophomore Lauren Lee and freshman Esther Lee and freshmen Lily Waterhouse and Madison Swaney each fell short in their matches, losing 8-4.The third team featuring sophomores Tinisee Kandakai and Allison Torres won their match 8-4.

In the singles matches, three Eagles played three tiebreaker sets. Waterhouse won her first set 6-0 and fell short in the second 3-6. She bounced back to win the final set 7-5. Swaney also worked a tie after she won her first set 4-6 and lost her second her second 6-1, but ultimately lost the match In the third set by 6-1. Lauren Lee moved the match to a tie after losing the first 0-6 and winning the second 6-2. She broke the tie with 6-1 blowout win. Esther Lee lost in straight sets 6-3 and 7-5.

“COULD’VE GONE OUR WAY”

“I feel like it could’ve gone either way and unfortunately for us, it didn’t go our way,” head coach David Goodman said. “Tennis is just one of those things where you have to practice everyday and just keep working on your game.”

The loss moved the men to 0-4 in the PacWest and 2-6 overall. The women fell to 0-6 in the PacWest and 1-9 overall. The next game for the women will be home against Vassar College on Mar. 13 at 2 p.m.

By Sasha Terry