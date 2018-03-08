Tweet Email Crime Log ― Feb. 20 - March 5

Vandalism, Trespassing, Grand Theft and Robbery make up this week's Crime Log.

Trespassing ― Gatehouse #2

Reported Feb. 21, 4 a.m.

An individual attempted to enter campus claiming he wanted to find a drinking fountain. The Campus Safety personnel denied him access due to his suspicious behavior, and observed him later hiding in the bushes. Officers made contact with the individual in front of Lot A and gave him a trespass warning in case he attempted to re-enter campus.

Vandalism ― La Mirada Apartments

Reported Feb. 26, 9:46 a.m., occurred prior to 9:46 a.m.

An officer reported vandalism to the exterior of the parking garages near the apartments. Campus Safety contacted facilities to address the report and is continuing the investigation.

Trespassing ― La Mirada Apartments

Reported March 4, 4:14 p.m.

A resident reported an individual going through the dumpsters. Officers made contact with the individual and escorted them from the property.

Vandalism ― Horton Hall

Reported March 5, 12:20 p.m., occurred prior to March 4, 12:30 p.m.

A student reported their personal property damaged. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation, but the case was not reported to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Grand Theft ― Business Building

Reported March 5, 2:14 p.m., occurred between 12 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

A student reported their laptop stolen from inside the building. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation, but the case was not reported to the LASD.

Burglary ― Horton Hall

Reported March 5, 2:47 p.m., occurred 1:55 p.m.

Students reported a suspicious individual leaving an unlocked dorm room. Campus Safety determined the individual had taken a student’s laptop from the room, and that the individual had entered Horton Hall by following a student who had swiped their card into the building. Campus Safety later sent an email to students notifying them of the incident.

By Christian Leonard