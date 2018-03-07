Tweet Email Soaring stories: love for people

Mikayla Mariscal shares about caregiving and the source of her love, God. | Julianna Hernandez / THE CHIMES

Q: What is your name, year and major?

A: Mikayla Mariscal, freshman psychology major.

Q: How would you describe yourself in three words?

A: 1. Energetic, Empathetic, Encouraging

Q: What are you passionate about? What do you love doing?

A: “My biggest passion is probably being with people—spending quality time, getting to know people, getting coffee with people and through that building relationships and being able to show love to others. My main source of love, where I get mine, is from God.”

Q: When and how did you start becoming passionate about it?

A: “Growing up, I have had to be the caretaker in my family. In the sense where I have a younger brother who’s six and a mom with an autoimmune disease and a dad who provides for the family. And so, growing up in that atmosphere of looking out for others always and taking care, I’ve embraced that personality trait I have of taking care of others, and with that I chose a psychology major and hopefully I’ll have a career where I can help people in a bigger way.”

Q: How does your passion make you a better person?

A: “I think my passion I’m noticing it to rub off on other people. Those aren’t my intentions. It’s just my intention to be able to love people and them to see where I get my love, is from God. Knowing that no matter what I do wrong or right or my acts that God loves me, and I want to portray this in unconditional love to others.”

Q: What would you like people to know you for in 10 years?

A: “Honestly, I would like to just be known as someone who tried their best to portray the role of Christ, and by that being faithful and being there for others and using my gifts and abilities to do that and not go off on my own beaten path, but the one God has for me.”

By Julianna Hernandez