Senators pass two internal proposals

SGA receives NCAA Division II update and chooses recipients of research scholarship. | Photo Courtesy of Biola SGA

Student Government Association discussed Biola’s transition into NCAA Division II, reviewed housing application procedures and voted for Celebration of Scholarship and Research scholarship recipients before voting on two internal proposals.

Athletic director Bethany Miller spoke to senators regarding the history of Biola’s NCAA Division II entry. Biola remains in the second year of a three-year provisional process in which the university can pass or fail annual NCAA compliance reviews. After completing its third provisional year, Biola will gain access to full NCAA membership in 2019, including participation in Division II championships.

Miller discussed athletic initiatives supporting the game environment, including financial backing of the Flock, issuing a survey for student input and offering food promotions. Miller also informed the senators of upcoming renovations to Chase Gym, a recent fitness center dress code change allowing tank tops and construction plans for the intramural and events center.

Senators heard from manager of housing services Heidi Herchelroath and housing operations specialist Alexander Coleman, who explained the housing selection process for students and answered questions concerning apartments, types of rooms and student prioritization.

SGA senior vice president Ella Corey had senators score 10 Celebration of Scholarship and Research applications requesting funds based on the criteria formed last senate meeting. The top three applications with the most points received $60 each to fund students’ research presentations.

VOTING

Off-campus and community senator Daisy Salazar’s proposal for a BiolaShares student survey passed in the full amount with a vote of 10-0-1.

Sigma senator Makayla Smith’s proposal for a temporary BiolaShares student employee passed in the full amount with a vote of 10-0-1.

By Christian Leonard