Women's Athlete of the Year: Swim's Lisa Tixier

The senior leaves Biola with eight new school records set in her final season with the Eagles. | Austin Green / THE CHIMES [file]

To say that the Biola Swim & Dive record books have been rewritten during the 2017-18 season is an understatement. They have been completely flipped inside out, mainly by senior Lisa Tixier. She secured eight of 18 possible school records, including seven during the most recent conference championship meet. She broke her older sister Christina’s record in the 100-meter breaststroke on Dec. 2 at the 2017 Collegiate Winter Invite in South Gate, Calif., but her performance at the Pacific Coast Swim and Dive Conference Championships from April 14-17 captured her dominance as a swimmer throughout her four years at Biola in one meet. Four of the records she broke in the meet came as part of relay teams in the 400-meter freestyle relay, the 800-meter freestyle relay, the 200-meter medley relay and the 400-meter medley relay. All these races featured Eagles’ sophomores Rachel Stinchcomb and Emily Silzel, while junior Rebecca Brandt and sophomore Bethany Harper swam in two each. Tixier excelled in the individual events as well, setting new school records in the 50-meter freestyle, the 100-meter freestyle and the 200-meter freestyle races in the meet. Even though she already owned many of these school bests, it still made for a legendary farewell performance. As she graduates, the name “Lisa Tixier” will be written next to 11 of Biola’s 18 swim and dive records, including eight from this past season, solidifying her as the second Chimes’ Women’s Athlete of the Year.

Runner Ups: Women’s Soccer’s Madyson Brown, Volleyball’s Tess Van Grouw, Women’s Basketball’s DeMoria White

By Carter Baumgartner