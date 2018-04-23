Tweet Email Watch these movies this summer

Audiences everywhere look forward to the summer movie season because of the sheer entertainment of high budget, franchise films. Although blockbuster movies may dominate the summer market, smaller films always find a way to make their mark on Hollywood. Obviously “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” already stand on most audience’s watchlists, so fill the rest of your summer schedules with these blockbusters and some smaller indies.

THE BIG NAMES

After the gargantuan success of “Deadpool,” fans are excited to see how much more meta, violent and vulgar the “Merc with a Mouth” can be. David Leitch, one of the directors of “John Wick,” will certainly bring entertaining, well choreographed ultraviolence, while fans will finally witness the on-screen realization of the beloved comic book character Cable. Although living up to the original always proves challenging, if the trailers are any indication of its quality, fans should be pleased with Deadpool’s return.

After waiting 14 years, audiences can finally look forward to the continuation of the beloved “Incredibles” franchise. Although the expectations are high for “Incredibles 2,” most moviegoers are just excited to see the best superhero family back on the big screen. This sequel seemingly takes an unexpected approach by moving Mr. Incredible outside of crime fighting and into the world of stay-at-home parenting, but with Brad Bird returning to direct, fans can hope that Pixar recaptures the magic of the original film.

The sequel to the critically acclaimed “Sicario,” “Soldado” looks to immerse audiences back into the intense world of cartels. Although director Denis Villeneuve departs the franchise, audiences are hopeful that the same uncomfortable tension from the first can be recaptured as they delve deeper into the story of Benicio Del Toro’s twisted character.

Somehow Mission: Impossible films improve with every movie. As Tom Cruise refuses to age, he leads a stellar cast including Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Cavill to bigger stunts, higher stakes and seemingly more fun in the franchise’s sixth film. Mission: Impossible films always entertain and “Fallout” hopes to surpass the success of its predecessors.

SMALLER FILMS

This documentary takes a look at the life of Fred Rogers from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and his creation of a socially important television show for children. The tear-jerking trailer reminds audiences of Mr. Rogers’ pure desire to invite neighbors into our lives and love them unconditionally while showing them that they too are capable of loving.

“Under the Silver Lake” has all the makings of being Hollywood’s next beloved, quirky indie. It features a seemingly funny, off-kilter mystery, incredible music and eccentric acting, all under the direction of the acclaimed David Robert Mitchell. This film certainly looks like a fun summer adventure and will surely be strengthened by the exceptionally charming gravitas of Andrew Garfield.

Featuring Lakeith Stanfield from “Get Out” and Tessa Thompson from “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Sorry to Bother You” brings a young black man into the world of telemarketing. He finds that using his “white voice” helps him sell more products and move up the corporate ladder, but he gets caught in a moral dilemma between racial integrity and money making. This satire looks original, hilarious and absolutely worth checking out this summer.

YouTuber Bo Burnham makes his directorial debut with this endearing look at a shy girl’s final week in middle school. “Eighth Grade” currently holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and looks to give a real and relatable look at the anxieties of adolescence. Certain to evoke tears and memories, this film has the potential to break hearts while also uplifting spirits.

By Pierce Singgih