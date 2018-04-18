Tweet Email Track and field takes on Triton Invitational

The Eagles competed in their second meet in as many days at UCSD, setting many personal bests against tough competition. | Photo Courtesy of Biola Athletics

Biola’s track and field teams traveled to La Jolla, Calif. for the University of California San Diego Triton Invitational on April 14. With only one week left in the regular season, many athletes reached new heights and set personal records, peaking at the right time of the year.

PERSONAL RECORDS GALORE

The Eagles’ best finish on the day came during the distance events when sophomore Amanda Reyes obliterated her 3,000-meter personal best by almost 30 seconds, finishing second overall. Her time of 10:26.03 left her less than a second away from first place but comfortably on the podium. Juniors Kaitlin Quaid and Kaili Waller and sophomore Taylor Lawsen also grabbed top 20 finishes in the event.

Sophomore Gabe Plendcio finished with the only other top five finish for Biola, placing well in the men’s 5,000-meter race. His time of 14:42.96 shaved 15 seconds off of his previous personal best in only his third time running the event this season. Plendcio was not alone in setting a new personal record in the event, as freshman Ryan St. Pierre finished 12th with a new personal-best time of 14:58.64.

Eagles’ runners continued to break personal records in the women’s 800-meter race. Senior Stephanie Croy led the way for Biola, setting a personal best time of 2:18.15 to finish 30th in a field of almost 70 runners. Junior Melissa Ledesma set her own record for the event with a time of 2:28.95. Croy finished just one second off of her personal best in the 1,500-meter run, clocking in at 4:45.57 to finish 19th, the highest out of any Eagle in the event.

WILLIAMS AND BELDEN SET TWO BESTS EACH

Sophomores Nathaniel Belden and Corey Williams each made improvements on their personal bests in multiple events. Belden finished second in his heat, and 16th overall, with a new best time of 15.63 in the men’s 110-meter hurdles. His time of 11.46 in the 100-meter dash matched his personal best and marks his best time of the season. Williams bettered his previous best time in the 400-meter dash by over three seconds with a time of 52.76. His jump of 5.90 meters in the long jump set a new career best as he finished the highest out of any Biola athlete.

The Eagles will complete their regular season with three simultaneous meets from April 19-21. They will visit Azusa Pacific University for the Bryan Clay Invitational, as well as the Mount SAC Invitational at Mount San Antonio College and the Long Beach State University Invitational.

By Carter Baumgartner