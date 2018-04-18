Tweet Email Athlete of the Week: Softball’s Terri Van Dagens

Senior pitcher Terri Van Dagens has constantly showed why she has been the Eagles’ primary starter all season long, and she continued to excel in her start against Holy Names University on April 14. She started off at a blistering pace, striking out four in the first two innings. Van Dagens stumbled in the third inning, allowing two runs, but the Eagles still held a 4-2 lead. From that point on, she shut down the Hawks, allowing only one more hit and striking out eight more, including the side in the sixth inning. She pitched a complete game to surpass 100 innings pitched on the season and only allowed five baserunners all game long to improve her record to 11-6. The Eagles’ bats were hot enough to secure a comfortable 9-2 victory with Van Dagens’ solid pitching. The win marked the first half of a doubleheader sweep for Biola, their first PacWest sweep in over a month. The game marked her strongest showing of the season with a career-high 12 strikeouts, while only allowing three hits and two runs with no walks. Her dominant career night make Van Dagens an easy choice for Chimes Athlete of the Week.

Stats: 7.0 Innings pitched, 12 Strikeouts

By Carter Baumgartner

Other Stories Rugby’s Joey Ryan prepares to pass torch The president of Biola’s rugby club dishes on his final season.

Baseball sweeps doubleheader and series The Eagles get their first series win in almost two months.

Softball takes clean sweep over NDNU The Eagles grab their 30th win of the season and set new records.