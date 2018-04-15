Tweet Email Track and field succeed at Cerritos

The track and field team made a short trip to Norwalk, Calif. for the Cerritos Invitational on April 13. They fielded only some of their athletes due to another meet the next day. Despite this, the Eagles finished with top 10 finishes in almost every event they competed in.

MAUMALANGA DOMINATES

Freshman Anna Maumalanga stood out by besting her school record in the discus throw. Her toss of 42.48 meters secured another record and the victory in the event. She grabbed another top 10 finish in the shot put, where her throw of 11.16 meters placed her in 8th.

Maumalanga’s throwing teammates also performed well at the meet, with senior Ambernicole Hollinger continuing her strong season. Hollinger’s throw of 44.79 meters saw her reach the podium for a third place finish. The Eagles also performed well in the javelin with two top six finishes with freshmen Emily Shaw and Jensyn Lown finished third and sixth respectively.

Sophomore Sarah Prystupa continued her successful pole vaulting season with another top five finish. Her vault of 3.41 meters did not match the 3.55 mark she reached in the April 7 meet, but it did earn her a third place standing.

MID-DISTANCE RUNNERS EXCEL

The Eagles had members of both the men’s and women’s teams grab high finishes in the 400 meter and 800 meter races. On the men’s side, sophomore Robbie Gleeson finished second in the 800 with a time of 1:57.68. Junior Aditya Lal ran the 400 meter race for the first time in almost a month and took home a ninth place finish with a time of 51.70.

On the women’s side, freshman Kaitlyn Natividad added another podium finish to the Eagles’ total in the 800 meter. Her time of 2:22.00 fell just short of her 2:21.21 personal best time. Sophomore Paige LaBare featured well in the sprint events for the Eagles finishing 4th and 9th in the 100 meter and 200 meter races respectively.

The Eagles returned to action on April 14 for the University of California San Diego Triton Invitational in La Jolla, Calif.

By Carter Baumgartner

