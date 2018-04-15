Tweet Email Softball takes clean sweep over NDNU

Softball dominated in all aspects of the game, securing their 30th and 31st win after a blowout against the Notre Dame De Namur University Argonauts on April 14. The Eagles grabbed a victory by a sweep of 9-2 in the first game and won by 7-2 in the second.

30TH WIN OF SEASON

The first game began with the Eagles taking on an early lead after batting in four runs following one after the other in the second inning. The Argonauts scored two runs in the third inning, but could not keep up with the Eagles. In the sixth inning, they scored four runs across on three pitches. The first two pitches were scored by sophomore right fielder Jay Perez and freshman outfielder Noel Balderston. Junior outfielder Areana Ramos and senior third baseman Selina Sherlin scored the last two runs on the final pitch of the game to seal the 9-2 victory.

Senior pitcher Terri Van Dagens’ successful innings also led the Eagles to a win with a season-high of 12 strikeouts.

“I think it is really good momentum to build off of. I’m really proud of our defense today and also our hitting,” said Van Dagens. “We did a lot better on our hitting today and we had a better approach going to the plate.”

EARLY VICTORY FOR EAGLES

The final game against the Argonauts proved very similar to the first game. The Eagles left the Argonauts in the dust by scoring two runs in each of the first three innings. The Argonauts scored two runs in the second inning as well but could not keep up with the Eagles’ powerful hitting. Freshman pitcher Paige Austin allowed no runs after the second in her six inning outing. In the fifth, freshman first baseman and outfielder Ruth Munoz grabbed the final point for the Eagles which moved the game to come to a final score of 7-2.

“I felt like we were able to bounce back from our last two losses, and to come together and really focus on what we really had to do today,” said junior first baseman Missy Poti. “I think we just did a really good job at moving the runners and scoring today.”

EAGLES LOOK FOR 15TH CONFERENCE WIN

The victories moved the Eagles to 14-10 in the PacWest conference and 31-13 overall. Biola will play a home doubleheader against Dixie State University on April 20.

By Sasha Terry

