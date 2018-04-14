Tweet Email Men’s and women’s tennis encounter final victory

The men’s and women’s tennis teams finished their regular season with a bang by blowing out the Ottawa University Spirits on April 13. The men won by 7-2 and the women grabbed their third victory with a 9-0 sweep.

MEN SUCCEED IN STRONG VICTORY

The men faced challenging doubles matches, but pulled through with three wins. The pairing of seniors Lucas Lee and Philip Westwood and the duo of freshman Quentin Lau and sophomore Derek James each grabbed a victory in a close battle by a score of 8-4. Freshman Logan Blair and senior Joe Turnquist also won by a close match of 8-6.

The Eagles continued to thrive by victories in the singles matches. Senior Michael Vartuli saw his match go to a tiebreak set after losing the first set 6-1 and winning the second 6-4. In the final set, he grabbed victory in a close match of 10-8. Lau blew out his opponents by winning both sets by 6-0. Turnquist came close to victory, but fell short in his sets by losing both by 6-4. James also lost his sets by scores of 6-4 and 6-3.

WOMEN TAKE CLEAN SWEEP

The women grabbed their first couple of wins in the doubles matches. The duo of sophomores Tinisee Kandakai and Allison Torres won in a close match by a score of 8-5. The pair featuring freshman Lily Waterhouse and sophomore Lauren Lee also grabbed a victory by 8-4, while freshmen Sarah Morgan and Madison Swaney won in a clean sweep of 8-1.

In the singles matches, the Eagles played a close first set, then blew out the Spirits in the second set. Kandakai fought in a tiebreak set, winning the first set by a score of 6-0 and losing the second set by a score of 6-1. Torres and Waterhouse each did not disappoint and won both of their sets by 6-1. Swaney grabbed a victory in both sets of 7-5 and 6-1.

MEN MOVE TO CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

The women finished their season on a high note and improved to 3-14, while the men ended the regular season with a 6-13 overall record. The men will play in the PacWest conference championships in Surprise, Ariz. on April 18-21.

By Sasha Terry

Other Stories Gallegos gives baseball victory over Hawks The freshman continues his spectacular season with a game-winning double.

Distance team thrives at Pomona-Pitzer Invite Track and field had a strong showing in the area meet against stiff competition.

Athlete of the Week: Baseball’s Joey Magro The junior’s clutch hitting and stellar performance helped the Eagles avoid a sweep at Cal Baptist.