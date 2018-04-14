Tweet Email Crime Log ― April 2 - April 10

Furnishing Alcohol to a minor — Lot G

Reported April 2, 1:44 a.m.

A Campus Safety officer observed a student giving alcohol to an underage student. The officer made contact and referred the case to Student Development.

Trespassing — Beachcomber Apartments

Reported April 3, 1:30 a.m.

A Campus Safety officer observed an individual walking across the lawn in front of the building. After making contact, the officer determined they had no affiliation with Biola and gave them a verbal trespass warning.

Petty theft — Sigma Hall

Reported April 3, 5:50 p.m., occurred on March 27 between 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

A student reported their unlocked bike stolen from the rack in front of the building. The incident was reported to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, who is continuing the investigation with Campus Safety.

Trespassing — Emerson Hall

Reported April 3, 3:56 p.m.

A Campus Safety officer observed and made contact with six individuals skateboarding outside the building. He gave them a verbal trespass warning and they left campus without further incident.

Possession of a controlled substance/possession of a weapon — Horton Hall

Reported April 5, 3:25 p.m.

Student Development reported a student with drugs in the dorm. Upon investigation of his room, Campus Safety also discovered a knife. The student was arrested by the LASD.

Under the influence of a controlled substance — Gatehouse #2

Reported April 7, 8:16 p.m.

A Campus Safety officer reported a suspicious individual around the main entrance. Officers made contact with the individual and determined he had no affiliation with Biola. The individual was reported to the LASD, who took him into custody. The large response from the LASD prompted Campus Safety to send an email to students.

Vandalism — South Campus

Reported April 8, 11:30 p.m., occurred prior to April 8, 11:30 p.m.

A student reported a hole cut into the fencing near the back of the Production Center. Campus Safety determined the damage was intentional and referred the case to facilities management for repair.

By Jana Eller