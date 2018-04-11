Tweet Email The essentials of the revolutionary Steven Spielberg

Following the release of his 34th film, take a look at Spielberg’s key filmography. | Photo Courtesy of latimes.com

Perhaps the greatest filmmaker of all time, Steven Spielberg has captivated audiences since 1968, and remains one of the most influential and important directors to date. Spielberg revolutionized the film industry through fantastic and entertaining blockbusters, inspiring Hollywood as a whole. Fresh off a Best Picture nomination for “The Post,” his 34th film “Ready Player One” recently released with mostly positive reviews. To commemorate this colossal achievement, take a look back at his best work.

The legacy of “Jaws” remains important to cinematic history as it established the modern blockbuster. Today, Hollywood follows the same business model “Jaws” did by producing huge box office returns from a simple story bolstered by action and entertainment. Certainly a pioneer, Spielberg captivated and terrified audiences around the world through an animatronic shark and John Williams’ iconically suspenseful score.

The first installment into the Indiana Jones franchise, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” brought the action adventure genre back with style. Indiana Jones ranks as one of the most iconic franchises of all time due to Spielberg’s incredible vision, Harrison Ford’s remarkable charisma and Williams’ momentus score. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” holds up nearly 40 years later because of Spielberg’s impeccable ability to balance adventurous fun with proper character and story development.

Spielberg best displays his technical skill as a director through “Jurassic Park” as he masterfully blends stop-motion, animatronics and digital effects to create frighteningly real dinosaurs that stand as realistic even today. He brilliantly marries his technical prowess with suspenseful and magnificent storytelling. Certainly a marvelous film, “Jurassic Park’s” attention to detail still captivates today and provides nostalgic entertainment for all.

Perhaps Spielberg’s most important film, “Schindler’s List” won him his first Academy Award for Best Director and his only Best Picture award. Spielberg faces the Holocaust with audacity, unafraid to showcase the horrors Jews faced during this time. Anchored by incredible performances and beautiful cinematography, Spielberg tells this heartbreaking story with all of his directorial prowess and delivers an incredible outlook on human tragedy.

An incredibly violent film, Spielberg won his second Academy Award for Best Director through this brutal telling of World War II, showcasing a powerfully moving film. Spielberg fearlessly engages the terrors of war, including the brutal Normandy landing sequence, which stands as one of the most iconic war scenes in cinematic history. Spielberg's attention to detail and historical accuracy brings the viewer into the war and makes the experience all the more palpable. Certainly a visceral and real film, “Saving Private Ryan” stands above other superficial war films.

“Catch Me If You Can” stands as Spielberg’s most underrated film. The film showcases a classic cat and mouse story bolstered by Spielberg’s incredibly smooth style. Purely entertaining, Spielberg does a great job at emitting bliss and fun naturally without feeling contrived or forced. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken, this film may be Spielberg’s most watchable and enjoyable film as it presents a sweet and entertaining story anchored by Spielberg’s directorial proficiency. A film full of joyous music and wondrous cinematography, this film brings forth a delightfully fun time.

By Pierce Singgih

Other Stories Directors in the blockbuster age The importance of directors shrinks due to emphasis on franchises and blockbusters.

Mel Gibson’s integrity rightfully ignored in “Hacksaw Ridge” The polarizing icon continues to positively alter his public persona with the best war film since “Saving Private Ryan.”

Han shot first, you can too Students discuss their methods for success in Catch Me If You Can.

