Men's golf places 10th in Turlock

Men’s golf finished near the lower end of the leaderboard at the Hanny Stanislaus Invitational on April 2-3, but they still posted one of their best tournament scores of the year.

The Eagles put in their best day of the entire season on April 2, hitting under 310 on both of their first two rounds for the first time all season. Juniors Austin Bishop and Kyle McAbee each shot 77s in their first round, as did senior Samuel Shih, who returned to competition after nearly two months out. Junior Parker Buck proved the Eagles’ best golfer on the day, hitting a 74 in the first round and a 76 in the second. He finished the two rounds at 28th on the individual scoresheet. By the end of the day, the Eagles had combined for a team score of 612 and sat three spots outside the top 10.

FANTASTIC FINISH

On the second day of competition, the Eagles outplayed their two previous rounds, putting together a valiant display and posting a 304. Bishop led the way this time, hitting two under-par from holes nine to 13 to give his team a boost going into the final stretch. He finished 30th on the leaderboard and tied Buck for Biola’s best one-round score of the tournament with a 74. McAbee stayed consistent and hit his third 77 of the competition.

The rest of the Eagles rounded out their final holes of the tournament expertly, as Shih went par on six of his final seven holes and sophomore Kaden Page managed a one-under on his final five holes. Buck struggled down the stretch with three double bogeys, but still managed to finish with a 77. His tournament score of 227 matched his three-round personal best on the season and came one stroke short of Bishop’s mark.

The Eagles’ fantastic finish enabled them to jump two full spots on the leaderboards and crack the top 10. Their tournament score of 916 saw Biola pass ranked Cal State San Marcos and tie Academy of Art at the 10th spot.

Biola will travel to Litchfield Park, Ariz. on April 24-25 to participate in their season finale, the PacWest Championship.

By Alex Brouwer